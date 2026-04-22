Huge explosions rock oil refinery in Iraq’s Erbil - VIDEO

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Massive explosions reportedly struck an oil refinery in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan region, on Wednesday.

A video circulating on social media appears to show a large fire erupting at the refinery following the blasts, News.Az reports.

The cause of the explosions, as well as the extent of any damage or possible casualties, has not yet been confirmed.

💥An oil refinery is on fire in Erbil — Sabereen News



It is noted that a fire broke out at the plant located in the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.



There is no official statement from the regional and central authorities of Iraq yet. pic.twitter.com/DAXiNEIcDM — News.Az (@news_az) April 22, 2026

News.Az