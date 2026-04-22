Ukraine to resume Druzhba oil flows after repairs

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Ukraine is set to resume oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline as early as Wednesday following the completion of repair works, a move that could unlock billions in EU financial support.

State operator Ukrtransnafta confirmed that repairs to the damaged section of the Druzhba pipeline have been completed, ending force majeure conditions that had been in place since January 27, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a statement, Hungary’s energy company MOL Group said it had been officially informed that operations could resume starting April 21 in the evening, with oil flows to Hungary and Slovakia expected to restart shortly after.

The pipeline had been out of service since January, when a Russian drone strike damaged infrastructure in western Ukraine, halting supplies to key European markets.

The disruption led to tensions between Kyiv and some EU countries, with Hungary previously accusing Ukraine of delays in repair work—claims that Ukrainian officials rejected.

The resumption of transit is seen as a critical step not only for regional energy stability but also for Ukraine’s finances. According to Reuters, restoring flows could pave the way for the release of a €90 billion EU loan package intended to support Kyiv’s budget needs for 2026–2027.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already urged the European Union to move forward with the funding.

The Druzhba pipeline, one of the largest oil transport networks in Europe, remains a key route for delivering crude oil to Central and Eastern European countries.

News.Az