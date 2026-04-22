Virginia vote boosts Democrats in US redistricting battle

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Voters in Virginia narrowly approved a Democratic-backed constitutional amendment that would remove the state’s independent redistricting commission and allow lawmakers to directly draw new congressional maps, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The state’s current U.S. House delegation consists of six Democrats and four Republicans, but under the proposed new map, Democrats could potentially expand their advantage to as much as 10-to-1. The change is still expected to face legal challenges in court.

The outcome is seen as a significant development in the broader national fight over redistricting, potentially giving Democrats an edge in shaping House district boundaries, at least for now.

In contrast, Florida may soon move in the opposite direction. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has called on state lawmakers to meet next week to consider redistricting proposals that could benefit Republicans by helping them gain additional seats.

The debate in Virginia mirrors similar disputes in other states, where opponents argue that new maps may distort the balance between Democratic and Republican voters. Supporters, however, say the changes are a response to Republican-led redistricting efforts in other states encouraged by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Redistricting refers to the process of redrawing electoral district boundaries, typically done every ten years after the U.S. census determines congressional seat allocation. Gerrymandering occurs when political parties manipulate district lines to gain electoral advantage.

At present, Republicans control the U.S. House with only a narrow majority over Democrats. Historically, the party holding the White House often loses seats in midterm elections.

Trump has advocated for mid-decade redistricting and has encouraged Republican-led efforts, including in Texas, where a new map could help Republicans win five currently Democratic-held seats. In response, Democrats in California approved a redistricting plan that could add five Democratic-leaning districts, mirroring Virginia’s voter-backed approach.

Other states have also adjusted maps: North Carolina and Missouri each added one Republican-leaning seat, while Ohio created two additional Republican-leaning districts during a scheduled redrawing. Collectively, these changes could give Republicans up to nine additional seats.

With Virginia’s decision, Democrats have gained a net advantage in 10 seats nationwide: five in California, four in Virginia, and one court-ordered change in Utah.

Republican lawmakers argue that maintaining control of the House is essential for advancing Trump’s agenda and preventing Democratic-led investigations or possible impeachment efforts.

Ultimately, analysts note that control of the House will still depend on voter turnout and which party can defend its existing seats while winning new ones, with broader electoral swings potentially outweighing the impact of redistricting.

News.Az