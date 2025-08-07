Manturov, Dmitriev welcomes UAE President in Russia - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today in Moscow, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov officially welcomed the President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who arrived in Russia on an official visit.

Additionally, the UAE President was also greeted by Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, signaling an expansion of collaboration in the investment sphere, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The visit is expected to become a significant step towards deepening the partnership between Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

