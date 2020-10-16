Many mosques destroyed in Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia - Caucasian Muslims Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

Many mosques were destroyed in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia, their historical affiliation was changed, the Armenians even changed the origin and affiliation of churches, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said, Trend reports on Oct. 16.

Pashazade reminded that the Armenians committed genocide and grave crimes against the Azerbaijani people.

“Azerbaijan is on the right way, it is liberating its ancestral lands,” the chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office added.

"Today, fraternal Turkey and other countries support Azerbaijan,” Pashazade added. “Today, everyone in the country supports this struggle and we are confident that Azerbaijan will soon liberate all its lands."

News.Az

