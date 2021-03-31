March 31 genocide victims commemorated in Shusha (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the occasion of March 31 – the Day of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis, a commemorative event was held in the city of Shusha with the participation of the Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The event honored the memory of the victims of the genocide, highlighted the success of the policy pursued by the national leader Heydar Aliyev and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to bring the truth about the events to the attention of the world community, and stressed the work carried out in this area.

