Mass shooting in South Carolina leaves at least 11 hospitalized -VIDEO

A mass shooting in South Carolina led to at least 11 people hospitalized on Sunday night, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The Horry County Police Department said it was responding to "an apparent shooting incident" in the town of Little River.

As of 10:20 p.m. Eastern time (0220 GMT Monday), 11 individuals had been transported to area hospitals by Horry County Fire Rescue, and there had been reports that others arrived at area hospitals via personal vehicles, the department wrote on social media.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident. There is no risk to the community at this time," the department said.

The shooting reportedly took place around 9:30 p.m. Eastern time (0130 GMT Monday).

