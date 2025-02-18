Massive fire breaks out at SPS Technologies warehouse in Pennsylvania - VIDEO

Crews are battling a massive fire at a warehouse in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, on Monday night, police said. Photo: CBS News Philadelphia

Crews are currently battling a massive fire at a warehouse of SPS Technologies in Abington Township, Pennsylvania.

Crews responded to the fire just before 9:45 p.m., and emergency officials said all employees have been accounted for. Cheltenham Township emergency officials are urging residents within a one-mile radius of the fire to shelter in place, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

The Abington Police Department is asking people to avoid the area as emergency responders work to get the blaze under control. Jeffrey Browne, the Ward 6 commissioner of Abington Township, also warned residents to avoid the area.

"Please keep all of our brave first responders as well as any employees that were in the building in your thoughts and prayers and please avoid the area!!" he wrote on Facebook.

It's unclear how the fire started.

The fire is causing disruptions on SEPTA, with service suspended on the Lansdale/Doylestown and Warminster lines because of fire department activity near Glenside station.

SPS Technologies, aka the Standard Pressed Steel Company, was founded in 1903. The warehouse is a 560,000 square foot facility that is a supplier for aerospace fasteners and fittings.

