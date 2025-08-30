Massive whale moves: Dogecoin (DOGE) giants rush into Remittix as multiple major CEX listing set to be revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Recent activity in the cryptocurrency market has turned all eyes toward Dogecoin and emerging utility-focused tokens like Remittix (RTX).

While Dogecoin whales make significant moves, Remittix is set to reveal its first CEX listing now that it has reached $20 million, creating excitement among investors who seek real-world utility combined with high potential returns.

Dogecoin price dynamics and whale accumulation

The current Dogecoin price is around $0.237358, showing renewed bullish sentiment in the market. Technical analyst Master Ananda notes that DOGE’s last major bull cycle in 2020–2021 spanned 420 days and delivered an unprecedented 65,527% surge. The subsequent bear market ended in June 2022, and DOGE has been consolidating for 1,155 days. Currently, the uptrend since October 2023 has lasted 672 days, demonstrating strength in a rising parallel channel.

source: MasterAnanda on TradingView

Several resistance levels will be key in shaping DOGE’s next moves. The first target is $0.47, followed by a retest of the all-time high near $0.74. Analysts further highlight Fibonacci extension levels at $1.85 and $2.55, suggesting that if momentum continues, Dogecoin could break into entirely new territory.

Remittix momentum and investor appeal

While meme coins like Dogecoin grab headlines, Remittix has become a focal point for investors looking for utility-driven growth. The token has already raised over $20 million through the sale of 606 million tokens at $0.0944 each. With the first CEX listing to be revealed now that it has hit the $20 million milestone, early backers are positioning themselves to capitalize on upcoming exchange exposure.

Investors are drawn to Remittix because of its practical use cases, including cross-border payments, low gas fees, and real-time FX conversion. In Q3, the project is also preparing a wallet beta launch, allowing users to transact in more than 30 countries and 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies. This is a combination of utility, solid community support, and product development to give Remittix a competitive advantage.

Key features driving Remittix Hype

Direct crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries

Mobile-first wallet with real-time currency conversion

Over $20 million raised with 606 million tokens sold

Final thoughts on crypto positioning

As investors digest the latest Dogecoin updates, projects like Remittix are proving that utility-driven tokens can compete with even the most popular meme coins. With over $20 million raised, a Q3 wallet beta, and a major CEX listing on the horizon, Remittix provides both real-world use and significant growth potential. Tracking whale activity alongside technical indicators in Dogecoin can help investors make informed moves while staying ahead of the next crypto rally.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az