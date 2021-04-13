Matthew Bryza: War waged by Azerbaijan in Karabakh has changed the nature of warfare in general

+ ↺ − 16 px

This museum reminds me of the appeal of the military operations conducted by Azerbaijan. It shows how decisively, quickly and with minimal losses Azerbaijan conducted military operations.

Matthew Bryza, former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan, former co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, international expert, made the due remark during his visit to the Military Trophy Park in Baku on April 13.

He added that the war waged by Azerbaijan in Karabakh changed the nature of warfare in general.

"Today's meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was very fruitful. Many topics were discussed at the event, as well as views on the subsequent situation in the region. I believe that such meetings are very important," said the foreign expert, sharing his views on his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev at the International Symposium "New Vision for South Caucasus: Post Conflict Development and Cooperation" held at ADA University.

Speaking about the OSCE Minsk Group, Bryza noted: "The OSCE Minsk Group should have a mission. Today President Aliyev also suggested that the Minsk Group should make suggestions about what it can do. How can they help in the post-war period? From Azerbaijan's perspective, the OSCE Minsk Group was created to find a solution to a conflict that has already been resolved. In that case, the Minsk Group should do some other work. In fact, there is still much work to be done. This includes both the demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the implementation of other issues of the November 10 declaration. Or, as suggested by President Aliyev, certain talks can be held between Azerbaijan and Armenia not only in terms of Nagorno-Karabakh but in general to reach a final peace agreement."

News.Az