Mavericks assign Anthony Davis to G League for return preparation

The Dallas Mavericks have assigned Anthony Davis to the Texas Legends, allowing the 10-time All-Star to practice with the G League team and participate in 5-on-5 scrimmages as he ramps up to return from a strained left adductor.

Davis, the headliner of the Mavs' return in the controversial Luka Doncic deal, has been sidelined since Feb. 8. He played 31 minutes in his lone appearance in a Mavs uniform, recording 26 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 blocks before leaving early due to an injury, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Sources said there has been discussion about shutting down Davis for the season, but the superstar has been steadfast in his determination to return.

Guard Jaden Hardy, who has missed the past seven games due to a sprained ankle, has also been assigned to the Legends.

The injury-ravaged Mavs have had only the league-minimum eight active players on multiple occasions recently, including in Sunday's home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Two-way players Kessler Edwards and Brandon Williams are approaching their season limit for active NBA games, meaning the Mavs will lose two players who have been key contributors over the last month.

Dallas has an open roster spot and would be eligible for a hardship exception, but the Mavs are hard-capped at the salary cap's first apron and too close to that threshold to be able to afford to sign a player to a 10-day deal.

