May 28 proclaimed as ‘Azerbaijan Republic Day’ in Oklahoma

Governor of Oklahoma Kevin Stitt has proclaimed May 28, 2021 as Azerbaijan Republic Day throughout the state, the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US told News.Az.

The proclamation reminds that Azerbaijan declared independence and formed the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic on May 28, 1918 and on October 18, 1991, officially became the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It notes that in 2021, the Republic of Azerbaijan commemorates eighteen years of partnership with Oklahoma through the Oklahoma National Guard and the State Partnership Program, linking commonalities in economy, oil, natural gas, and agriculture.

The document also stresses that in 2021, the Republic of Azerbaijan commemorates twenty-seven years of partnership with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and has provided unwavering support and assistance to the United States in the fight against terrorism.

“Azerbaijan enacted numerous progressive administrative transformations by acknowledging the significance of women’s role and rights and was the first Muslim majority nation in the world to grant women the right to vote,” the proclamation reads. “The Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States share a commitment to diversify energy supplies and promoting regional security.”

The document points out that Azerbaijan’s commitment to peace, prosperity, security and stability has projected themselves as a leader within the region.

“Azerbaijan’s leadership contributes to energy diversification, agricultural investment, exploration, and opportunity. Azerbaijan is a great friend, ally and partner of Oklahoma,” it adds.

News.Az