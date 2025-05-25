Media: France plans to recognize Palestine as a state in June

Media: France plans to recognize Palestine as a state in June

People holding up Palestinian flags and a placard that reads, 'Liberty for Palestine' rally at the Trocadero in the French capital Paris on May 16, 2018. © Philippe Lopez, AFP

Next month, France intends to officially recognize Palestine as a state, News.Az informs via Axios.

"Next month, France is expected to hold a conference with Saudi Arabia to discuss the two-state solution and formally recognize a Palestinian state," the publication notes.

Axios also reports that Israel continues to lose its international allies due to its military operation in the Gaza Strip and the obstruction of humanitarian aid.

News.Az