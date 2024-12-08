Media reports on possible death of Bashar al-Assad in plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leadership of the jihadist group "Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham" and factions of the pro-Turkish armed opposition have announced the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime. Thousands of people have gathered in Damascus's central square, chanting "Freedom!" as they celebrate the country's dramatic turn of events.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Bashar al-Assad attempted to flee the capital by plane, but contact with the aircraft was lost. Official sources have not confirmed Assad's whereabouts or the possibility of a crash, News.Az reports.The Syrian opposition issued a statement:"Damascus has been liberated from Bashar al-Assad. To Syrian refugees around the world, we say: a free Syria awaits you."Syrian Prime Minister Muhammad Razi al-Jalali addressed the nation, declaring his intention to remain in the country and continue governing. He emphasized:"We are ready to cooperate with any leadership chosen by the people. We extend a hand to every Syrian citizen who wants to preserve the state and believes that Syria belongs to all Syrians."Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the army's command has informed its personnel of the regime's collapse. Officers and soldiers in the Latakia region were instructed to stand down from service.The Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera has reported ongoing clashes in central Damascus. Regular army forces are abandoning strategically significant locations. According to sources, the Syrian state television complex has been seized by opposition forces. Reports also indicate that the Saydnaya prison has been taken over, with all prisoners released.Operations at Damascus International Airport have come to a complete halt, as staff have vacated their positions and the facility has been closed. Heavy gunfire continues in the government district of the city.According to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen television channel, anti-Assad forces have already captured all districts of Homs, a city 150 kilometers from Damascus. Opposition forces now control the cities of Quneitra, Daraa, As-Suwayda, as well as Deir ez-Zor and Talbiseh.The international news agency AFP reports gunfire and explosions in Damascus, underscoring the profound shifts in Syria's political and military landscape. The current whereabouts of Bashar al-Assad remain unknown, but media reports suggest his family has been evacuated to Russia.The situation continues to evolve rapidly, with statements from international leaders expected in response to these latest developments.

News.Az