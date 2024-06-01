News.az
News
Assad
Tag:
Assad
Syria’s al-Sharaa reportedly plans to request Assad’s extradition
15 Oct 2025-14:30
Syria announces results of first parliamentary elections since Assad's ouster
07 Oct 2025-00:55
Syria demands Assad's extradition for Russian military base access
22 Mar 2025-20:21
Over 70 killed in deadly clashes between Syrian forces and Assad loyalists
07 Mar 2025-11:13
Iraq to repatriate stranded Assad soldiers to Syria
19 Dec 2024-21:56
Putin downplays Assad's overthrow, calling it not defeat for Russia
19 Dec 2024-21:12
What’s next for Syria? Türkiye’s plans, Israel’s strategy, and Iran’s tactics
19 Dec 2024-06:38
What lies ahead for Syria after Assad? Forecasts from retired Israeli colonel Miri Eisin - Exclusive video
18 Dec 2024-11:11
Assad allegedly hands list of military targets over to Israel before leaving Syria
17 Dec 2024-12:45
More Syrians are returning to their homeland from Türkiye following the fall of Assad
15 Dec 2024-15:42
