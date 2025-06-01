Media reports: World leaders no longer intimidated by Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump was fully convinced of his own ability to reshape the global order singlehandedly. He often boasted of having “very good relationships” with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, believing these connections would somehow resolve major geopolitical and economic challenges, News.Az reports citing CNN.

The report notes that Trump’s plans apparently didn’t go as well as expected, since world leaders no longer fear him.

“Trump tried to intimidate tech giants into following his line, and used state power to pressure institutions like Harvard University and the judiciary. But it turned out that intimidating some world leaders was much harder,” CNN states.

Putin rejects Trump’s Ukraine policy

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has practically ignored U.S. efforts to stop the war in Ukraine — something that doesn’t sit well with Trump. Russian media now portray Trump as someone who talks a lot but delivers little.

Trump and China: Defeat in the trade war

Trump believed he would defeat Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the trade war. However, authoritarian Beijing had no intention of yielding to the U.S. president. Similarly, Trump was forced to back down in the tariff conflict with the European Union. He also failed to reach an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the Gaza conflict.

“World leaders pursue their national interests, and those interests are entirely independent of the wishes of U.S. presidents. Most of them are indifferent to personal requests that don’t produce results. After Trump attempted to disrespect Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office, the appeal of the White House has begun to diminish,” the article states.