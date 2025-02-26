Media representatives from French colonies visit Azerbaijan - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twelve media representatives from territories under French colonial rule are currently visiting Azerbaijan.

As part of their visit, they met with the leadership of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), where they received in-depth insights into the organization’s mission, activities, and objectives, News.Az reports.

The meeting included a video presentation showcasing the international projects implemented by BIG over the past two years.

BIG Executive Director Abbas Abbasov highlighted that the organization's website and social media platforms have recently been subjected to large-scale cyberattacks, with a noticeable rise in foreign interference. To illustrate these challenges, journalists were shown a video featuring real-life cases of external interventions.

The meeting also addressed the ongoing biased and hostile rhetoric from French officials and media outlets targeting both Azerbaijan and the Baku Initiative Group.

Additionally, ADA University in Baku has launched a specialized training program for media representatives from French colonies. This program is designed to enhance their communication strategies, counter propaganda, and resist psychological manipulation tactics employed by deceptive media sources.

The initiative aims to strengthen media resilience by equipping participants with practical tools to detect and challenge disinformation, promote factual reporting, and effectively combat manipulation tactics driven by misleading narratives.

Photo: Baku Initiative Group

News.Az