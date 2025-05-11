Media: US and China reach agreement to reduce trade deficit

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. and Chinese officials said they had reached an agreement to reduce the trade deficit following two days of talks in Geneva, with details to be announced on Monday, News.Az inforsm via Reuters.

"US Trade Representative Jamison Greer, who participated in the talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Vice Premier He Lifeng and two Chinese vice ministers, described the outcome of the talks as "an agreement reached with our Chinese partners" that will help reduce the US trade deficit of $1.2 trillion," the agency writes.

