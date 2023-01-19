Meeting of Commission on Efficient Use of Water Resources held in Agdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the Commission on the Efficient Use of Water Resources was held in Agdam, special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation, which are part of the Karabakh economic region (except for the Shusha region) Emin Huseynov wrote on his Twitter page, News.az reports.

According to him, a meeting of the Commission, established by the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated April 15, 2020, was held in Aghdam in order to ensure the efficient use of water resources, improve water management and coordinate activities in this area.

