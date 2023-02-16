Meeting of Working Group on Urban Development of the Interagency Center held in Ağdam
"Today Working Group on Urban Development of the Interagency Center held a meeting in Ağdam," said Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the de-occupied part of Karabakh Economic Region on Twitter, News.az reports.
"During the meeting, ongoing projects and upcoming targets were discussed," Emin Huseynov noted.