Meeting of Working Group on Urban Development of the Interagency Center held in Ağdam

"Today Working Group on Urban Development of the Interagency Center held a meeting in Ağdam," said Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the de-occupied part of Karabakh Economic Region on Twitter, News.az reports.

"During the meeting, ongoing projects and upcoming targets were discussed," Emin Huseynov noted.


