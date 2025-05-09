Meghan Markle sued for $10 million over bath salt recipe featured in Netflix show
Meghan Markle is facing a potential $10 million (approx. Dh 37 million) lawsuit after a woman in the US claimed she suffered severe burns from a DIY bath salt recipe shared in Markle’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan, News.Az reports citing Gulf news.
According to media reports, the alleged incident has prompted legal threats against Markle, the show's production companies, and Netflix.
Robin Patrick, a Maryland resident, told RadarOnline that she followed a bath salt recipe demonstrated on the March 4 episode of Meghan’s show. The recipe included Epsom salt, arnica oil, lavender oil, pink Himalayan salt, and dried flowers.
Burns allegedly caused by show's ingredients
Patrick, who has diabetes, said she experienced “significant pain and cosmetic distress” after soaking in the bath. "As the water level rose to cover my legs and reached my buttocks, I began to feel burning and significant discomfort," she said, adding that her condition worsened after she stirred the mixture with her hand.
Claimant seeks $10m in damages
According to the report, Patrick has threatened to sue Meghan Markle, Netflix, Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), and Archewell Productions for $10 million (approx. Dh36.7 million) in punitive damages, along with $75,000 (approx. Dh275,000) in compensatory damages for medical costs and suffering.
Producers deny legal duty of care
In a letter seen by The Independent, IPC’s lawyer Cameron Stracher denied any legal obligation toward Patrick, stating, “None of the parties responsible for the series... owe you a particular duty of care because you do not have a special relationship with any of them as a matter of law.”
Stracher further argued that the recipe was not inherently dangerous and therefore did not constitute a “clear and present danger” that could bypass First Amendment protections. “There is nothing inherently dangerous about a mixture of salts, arnica oil, and essential oil,” he said.
Medical concerns over bath salts
Medical experts caution against the use of such bath salts for individuals with diabetes, citing risks of slow-healing wounds and nerve damage.
According to MedicalNewsToday, diabetic neuropathy can increase susceptibility to infections and ulcers from skin irritation.
No formal lawsuit yet
While no formal case has been filed, the legal threat has put Markle and her production team in the spotlight. As of now, neither Meghan Markle nor Prince Harry’s media company Archewell has issued a public comment.
Podcast remarks add to controversy
Experts had earlier warned that Meghan's undiluted essential oil recipe could cause skin irritation. The Sussexes have not commented. Meanwhile, The Sun reports Meghan recently revealed on her podcast that she used ancient Indian medicine and adaptogenic mushrooms during pregnancy—not for a psychedelic effect, but as a grounding practice. She also consulted an Ayurvedic doctor during both pregnancies.