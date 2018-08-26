Mehriban Aliyeva - 54

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva marks her birthday on Augus

Mehriban Aliyeva was born in Baku in 1964. She graduated from secondary public school No. 23 in Baku in 1982 with a gold medal, and later entered the Nariman Narimanov Azerbaijan State Medical University.



She continued her studies at the Sechenov Moscow Medical Academy (currently the I.M.Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University), from where she graduated with an honorary diploma in 1988. She worked at the Moscow Scientific Research Institute for Eye Diseases under leadership of academician Krasnov in 1988-1992.



Since 1995, Mehriban Aliyeva has been the president at the Friends of the Azerbaijani Culture Foundation, created upon her initiative. In 1996, Mehriban Aliyeva founded the ‘Azerbaijan - Irs’ magazine, published in three languages (Azerbaijani, Russian, and English) for a wider promotion of Azerbaijani culture.



In 2002, she was elected as president of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.



Mehriban Aliyeva has been heading the Heydar Aliyev Foundation since the very date of its establishment on May 10, 2004.



On August 13, 2004, Mrs. Aliyeva became a designated UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for promoting national literature and the musical heritage of Azerbaijan.



On December 28, 2004, she was elected a member to the Executive Committee of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the 4th General Assembly of the Organization.



She was also awarded the title of ‘Woman of the Year’ in 2005 according to the social poll held in Azerbaijan.



On June 9, 2005, Mrs. Aliyeva was awarded the order of the ‘Ruby Cross’ from the International Charitable Foundation ‘Maecenas of the Century’ for her public support and charity activities, considerable contribution to the support of educational and cultural institutions and strengthening friendships between the peoples of Russia and Azerbaijan.



Mehriban Aliyeva received a PhD in Philosophy in 2005.



On November 24, 2006, she was awarded the title of ISESCO (Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) Goodwill Ambassador for extensive and selfless activity in various fields, including intercultural dialogue, attention to children in need of special care and support for improving living conditions, great support for education and projects being realized in the Islamic world.



The World Health Organization (WHO) awarded Mrs. Aliyeva for her exceptional services in protecting and strengthening the health of mother, child and family. This was made upon a unanimous decision of the 120th session of the WHO executive committee in Geneva on January 29, 2007.



Mehriban Aliyeva was honored with ‘Gold Heart’ international award in 2007 for her charitable activities and the outstanding achievements in services to the highest ideals of humanity.



She was also awarded the ‘Grand Commander's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland’ on September 14, 2009. She received this Order for her contribution to development of friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Poland.



Moreover, Mrs. Aliyeva was awarded the ‘Order of Legion of Honor’ by French president’s order dated February 10, 2010.



She was also honored with the Crans Montana Forum’s Gold Medal on June 24, 2011.



Mehriban Aliyeva was honored with the title of Honorary Professor of Russian Federation’s I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University on February 13, 2012.



The Humanitarian Cooperation Council (HCC) of CIS member states and the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Foundation (IHCF) presented to Mehriban Aliyeva the ‘Stars of the Commonwealth’ Interstate Prize on April 13, 2012.



Mehriban Aliyeva was elected the deputy chairperson of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party at the fifth meeting of the party on June 7, 2013.



Mehriban Aliyeva was honored with Pakistani ‘Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women Excellence Award 2013’ on December 27, 2013.



She was awarded an honorary prize of the Turkish-German Friendship Federation in May 2014 for her contributions to dialogue between civilizations, as well as for the services towards promotion of the Turkic world in Germany and development of relations between Azerbaijan and Germany.



She received the Olympic Excellence award of the International Olympic Academy in Athens on June 16, 2014.



Under the order of President Ilham Aliyev, dated February 21, 2017, Mehriban Aliyeva was appointed the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan.



Mehriban Aliyeva is married, has two daughters and a son.

