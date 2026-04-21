Iran denies delegation sent to Islamabad for US talks

Contrary to multiple international and regional reports suggesting an Iranian delegation was due to travel for talks, Iran’s IRIB News Agency said on Tuesday that no delegation — “neither main nor subsidiary” — had been sent to Islamabad, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The report dismissed speculation about planned meetings, saying claims circulating since Saturday about the “departure” or “arrival” of an Iranian team, as well as reported meeting times, were unfounded.

Press TV said the position reflects what it described as US violations of a ceasefire agreement reached two weeks ago. Iranian officials have maintained that the continuation of talks depends on a change in Washington’s behaviour and stance.

Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Monday that US President Donald Trump was attempting to force Tehran into submission.

“Trump, by imposing a blockade and violating the ceasefire, wants — in his own delusion — to turn the negotiating table into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering,” he said in a post on X.

Qalibaf reiterated Tehran’s position, saying Iran would not engage in negotiations under pressure.

“We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats,” he said, adding that Iran had prepared “new cards” in response to recent developments.