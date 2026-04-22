Fans went wild: Glass shattered in Kings-Avs game - VIDEO

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A dramatic moment unfolded during Game 2 of the NHL playoff series between the Los Angeles Kings and the Colorado Avalanche when a glass panel shattered near the Kings’ bench after an intense fan reaction.

The incident occurred midway through the second period, shortly after Quinton Byfield was denied on a penalty shot by Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood. As the home crowd erupted, fans began pounding on the glass, causing it to shake and eventually break, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Kings interim coach D. J. Smith quickly ducked as shards fell around him. He shielded his head before heading briefly to the locker room, returning minutes later once the situation was under control.

Arena staff rushed in with shovels and buckets to clear the debris, while players waited on the ice for a replacement panel to be installed. The unexpected delay lasted about 19 minutes.

⭐A fan banging on the glass behind the #Kings’ bench caused it to shatter, sending debris onto L.A.’s coach and players. pic.twitter.com/uwkIBmOe6A — News.Az (@news_az) April 22, 2026

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said he had never witnessed anything like it, noting that the crowd’s excitement after the crucial save got “a little too intense.”

Play eventually resumed with the score still tied 0-0, but the unusual incident quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

News.Az