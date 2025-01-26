Mel Gibson: Trump’s visit to LA felt like “Dad Arrived”

Actor Mel Gibson described President Donald Trump's visit to Los Angeles amid the ongoing wildfires as "like daddy arrived" while investigating relief efforts.

Trump landed in L.A. on Friday afternoon to tour the devastation left by several deadly wildfires that broke out earlier this month, News.Az citing the NewsMax Shortly after arriving and being met on the tarmac by Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, the president had an intense sit-down with California officials. He repeatedly clashed with local and state Democrats, blaming them for 'not doing enough' to contain the devastating fires.That night during an interview on Fox News Channel, the 69-year-old Gibson spoke of Trump’s visit."I’m glad Trump’s here at the moment," Gibson told Sean Hannity. "It's like daddy arrived and he’s taking his belt off, you know? So, I think he’ll get some results here quickly."Gibson’s Malibu home was one of many destroyed by the wildfire, HuffPost reported."You meet people all the time who’ve lost their homes," he told Hannity. "And you talk and commiserate and buck each other up, and everyone’s putting on a brave face. They’re a good bunch out here."It was suggested to Gibson that Democrat policies in California contributed to the failure of stopping the fires from spreading, which must be frustrating."Well, it is," Gibson said. "There are those that say, 'They must've done it on purpose.' I won't go that far, but if they didn't do it on purpose, I think they certainly facilitated it."Four days before being sworn in Monday, Trump announced he was naming Gibson and fellow actors Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone to be "special ambassadors" to Hollywood."I got the tweet at the same time as all of you and was just as surprised. Nevertheless, I heed the call. My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can," Gibson told Variety about Trump’s statement.After weeks of windy and dry weather, rain has fallen in parched Southern California and is expected to aid firefighters who are mopping up multiple wildfires. But potentially heavy downpours on charred hillsides could bring new troubles such as toxic ash runoff.

