Mel Gibson’s Malibu home destroyed in Los Angeles wildfires

Wildfire ravages a residential neighbourhood in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo: Ethan Swope/The Associated Press

Mel Gibson has revealed that his Malibu home was destroyed in the ongoing wildfires while he was away recording Joe Rogan’s podcast.

The Oscar-winning film star said his Malibu property was "completely toasted" and criticised California Governor Gavin Newsom over the crisis, News.Az reports, citing BBC. At least 10 people have died in the wildfires, which have burned down thousands of buildings and prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.A host of celebrities have told how they have lost their properties, while officials have warned more high winds could further fan the flames of the wildfires.Gibson said he felt "ill at ease" during his visit to Austin, Texas, to appear as a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, because he knew his neighbourhood was "on fire"."It's kind of devastating, it's emotional," Gibson said on NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas Reports."I've been relieved from the burden of my stuff because it's all in cinders."The Braveheart star said he had lived at his property for about 15 years and the homes of some of his neighbours had also "gone", including one belonging to actor Ed Harris.Gibson said his family had followed an evacuation order and they were safe.In the podcast with Rogan, Gibson criticised the California governor, saying Newsom claimed he was "going to take care of the forests" but "didn't do anything"."I think all our tax dollars probably went for Gavin's hair gel," the actor said.Los Angeles is facing the worst wildfires in its history, which have consumed 31,000 acres (12,500 hectares) of land and led to the evacuation of 180,000 people.Five wildfires are still burning across the LA areas of Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth, Hurst and Lidia.California fire chief David Acuna told Radio 4's Today programme that 10,000 structures are likely to have been destroyed. He also warned that winds over the coming days could lead to further destruction in the area.Republican President-elect Donald Trump has called for Newsom, a Democrat, to resign over his handling of the crisis, saying "one of the best and most beautiful" parts of the US is "burning down to the ground".Newsom has defended the response and said state authorities were "throwing everything at our disposal" to protect communities.The governor's spokeswoman accused Trump of politicising the disaster and said Newsom was focused on protecting people and making sure firefighters have the resources they need.US President Joe Biden said he had pledged extra federal resources to help California after "the most widespread, devastating fire" in the state's history.

News.Az