Melania Trump unveils name of her new production company

+ ↺ − 16 px

Melania Trump announced on Friday that she has launched her own production company, Muse Films, as a controversial $40 million Amazon documentary about the former first lady is set to be released next year, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

“PRESENTING: MUSE FILMS My new production company. MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026,” she posted on X.

The first lady also shared a 10-second clip, showcasing the company's sleek black and silver “M” logo, set to a soaring soundtrack.

The film will be directed by the disgraced director Brett Ratner, who withdrew from Hollywood in 2018 amid the #MeToo movement after several women accused him of sexual misconduct. Ratner has denied allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

The price tag for the documentary was first reported by Puck News earlier this year. Three people familiar with the deal said that the $40 million deal includes the documentary, and a two-to-three-episode follow-up docuseries about the first lady’s life as she splits her time between New York, Florida and Washington, D.C.

Melania is serving as an executive producer on the documentary. “I had an idea to make a movie, to make a film, about my life,” Melania told Fox & Friends co-host, Ainsley Earhardt, in January.

“My life is incredible. It’s incredibly busy, and I told my agent, you know, ‘I have this idea, so please, you know, go out and make a deal for me,’” she added.

While Melania often avoids the political spotlight, the biographical film has promised viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her life. Viewers hoping to get a peek at President Trump and their son, Barron, can expect brief appearances, according to reports.

News.Az