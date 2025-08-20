Member of Irish rap group Kneecap faces terrorism charge in London court

+ ↺ − 16 px

Liam Og O hAnnaidh, also known by his stage name Mo Chara, a member of Irish rap group Kneecap, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, charged with a terrorism offence for allegedly displaying a flag supporting the Iran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah during a concert in London in November 2024.

The 27-year-old, who was initially charged under the Anglicised name Liam O’Hanna, is accused of waving the flag of the banned militant group. Hundreds of supporters welcomed him at the courthouse, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ó hAnnaidh was charged in May under the Terrorism Act, which makes it illegal to display items in a way that could suggest support for a proscribed organization. Wednesday’s hearing is expected to address his argument that the charge was brought too late; if dismissed, he could formally enter a plea.

Kneecap, known for rapping in Irish and English and for displaying pro-Palestinian messages during performances, stated that the flag had been thrown on stage and described the charges as an attempt to silence the group.

The band, which frequently advocates Irish unity and has been vocal about the war in Gaza, led a 30,000-strong crowd at Glastonbury Festival in June in chants criticizing UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and accusing Israel of war crimes, allegations that Israel denies.

