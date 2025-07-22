Meme-famous UK fighter jet stuck in India finally takes off

+ ↺ − 16 px



A British F-35B fighter jet, which had become the subject of countless jokes and memes after being stranded in India for over five weeks, has finally departed following extensive repairs.

The stealth jet, valued at around $110 million (£80 million), took off from Thiruvananthapuram airport in Kerala on Tuesday morning and is now en route to Darwin, Australia, an airport spokesperson confirmed, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The F-35B was diverted to Kerala on 14 June due to bad weather during a sortie over the Indian Ocean. Soon after landing, it developed a technical issue that left it grounded.

A team of 14 UK engineers, deployed on 6 July, worked on the jet, completing repairs and safety checks. The British High Commission confirmed that the aircraft has now resumed active service.

The fighter jet is part of the fleet of HMS Prince of Wales, the Royal Navy’s flagship carrier, which is currently in the region for joint exercises off the coast of Australia.

The jet’s prolonged stay sparked humor and curiosity across India.

Kerala Tourism posted an AI-generated photo of the jet with coconut palms, joking: “Kerala, the destination you’ll never want to leave.”

One viral post “listed” the F-35B for sale online for just $4 million, claiming it came with “brand-new tyres and an automatic gun to destroy traffic violators.”

Others joked the jet had “earned Indian citizenship” after spending weeks in the country.

On social media, users bid the aircraft “adios” as it finally left after what some called its “month-long holiday in God’s Own Country.”

