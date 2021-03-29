Mercedes driver Hamilton wins opening round of F1

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Grand Prix in the opening round of the 2021 Formula 1 season on Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Defending champion Hamilton from Britain claimed victory after finishing the race in one hour, 32 minutes and 03 seconds at Bahrain International Circuit on a track nearly 5.4 kilometers (3.3 miles) long.

Red Bull-Honda's Dutch driver Max Verstappen completed the 57-lap Bahrain GP in second place.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland came third.

Top 5 drivers in Bahrain Grand Prix are as follows:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda)

3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

4. Lando Norris ( McLaren Mercedes)

5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda)

News.Az