Mediators push new round after US-Iran talks: Report

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After peace talks between the US and Iran held in Islamabad ended without reaching an agreement, regional mediators are now accelerating efforts to secure a second round of negotiations within a matter of days, according to officials who are familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing the Wall Street Journal.

The main unresolved sticking points in the discussions reportedly include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without the collection of transit fees, the future and fate of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, as well as Tehran’s demand for the release of approximately 27 billion U.S. dollars in frozen revenues.

Pakistani authorities, who hosted the initial round of talks, are currently engaged in active consultations with both Washington and Tehran in an effort to revive the negotiations before the ceasefire period expires. Despite the absence of any breakthrough in the first session, the Pakistani side is said to remain cautiously optimistic regarding the possibility of continued diplomatic engagement.

The central objective of the ongoing diplomatic push is to “wrap it up before the deadline,” which has been set for April 22, in order to prevent a return to open hostilities between the parties, a senior Pakistani source was quoted as saying.

News.Az