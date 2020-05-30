Merkel declines Trump invite for in-person G7 summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

A German government spokesman has confirmed that Chancellor Angela Merkel will not attend an in-person summit of world leaders that President Donald Trump has suggested he will host in the United States despite concerns over the coronavirus.

Leaders from the G7 had been scheduled to meet by videoconference in late June after the pandemic scuttled plans to gather in-person at Camp David, the US presidential retreat.

Trump last week, however, indicated that he could hold the huge gathering after all, "primarily at the White House" but also potentially parts of it at Camp David, in Maryland state.

Merkel has declined, according to the spokesman.

"As of today, considering the overall pandemic situation, she cannot agree to her personal participation, to a journey to Washington," the spokesman said, confirming an earlier report on the Politico website.

"The federal chancellor thanks President Trump for his invitation to the G7 summit," he added.

