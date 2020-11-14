MES takes Sugovushan Reservoir under protection

+ ↺ − 16 px

In order to ensure proper execution of paragraph 6.1 of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the organization of temporary special administration in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation" dated October 29, 2020, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan has taken under protection the Sugovushan Reservoir in the territory of Terter district liberated from occupation.

In order to ensure the safety of the reservoir, the relevant forces of the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations started to apply a regime of round-the-clock continuous control in the territory.

News.Az