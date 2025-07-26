Messi, Alba suspended after missing MLS all-star game, leaving Inter Miami furious

+ ↺ − 16 px



Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have been suspended for one match by Major League Soccer (MLS) after missing the 2025 All-Star Game without league approval, leaving both stars “extremely upset.”

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said Messi was fatigued and Alba had a minor injury, but the league enforced a long-standing rule that requires players selected for the All-Star Game to participate unless officially excused, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

They will miss Inter Miami’s crucial Matchday 27 clash against league leaders FC Cincinnati, a major blow with Miami trailing by just seven points.

Club owner Jorge Mas criticized the punishment as "draconian" and said the players were shocked that missing an exhibition match could result in a suspension. MLS Commissioner Don Garber acknowledged Messi’s massive impact on the league but defended the rule.

Despite the ban, Messi remains in top form, with 19 goals and 7 assists this season. Inter Miami are reportedly confident he will extend his contract beyond this summer.

News.Az