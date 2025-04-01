News.az
News
Messi
Tag:
Messi
Messi wows fans in New Delhi, ends India GOAT Tour
16 Dec 2025-16:46
Messi’s Delhi arrival delayed due to fog
15 Dec 2025-12:48
Mamata apologizes for chaos at Messi event in Kolkata
13 Dec 2025-12:43
Messi’s two assists propel Inter Miami to first MLS cup Title
07 Dec 2025-11:24
Seattle Sounders to face Inter Miami in Leagues Cup 2025 final
28 Aug 2025-10:15
Messi sets record for most goals in a short time
18 Aug 2025-04:02
Lionel Messi and Wife Antonela Roccuzzo caught on kiss cam at Coldplay Miami concert
28 Jul 2025-12:16
Messi, Alba suspended after missing MLS all-star game, leaving Inter Miami furious
26 Jul 2025-13:40
Messi, San Lorenzo mourn football fan Pope Francis
21 Apr 2025-23:46
Messi ruled out with injury as Argentina seek to secure World Cup spot
18 Mar 2025-09:13
