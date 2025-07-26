News.az
News
Mls
Tag:
Mls
Messi’s two assists propel Inter Miami to first MLS cup Title
07 Dec 2025-11:24
Messi and Müller meet again: Countdown to MLS Cup 2025
04 Dec 2025-10:08
Messi edges closer to MLS title, could outpace Ronaldo
03 Dec 2025-12:00
San Diego FC dominate Portland 4-0 to advance in MLS Cup playoffs
10 Nov 2025-09:18
Lionel Messi scores twice as Miami takes 3-1 lead over Nashville
25 Oct 2025-13:22
Lionel Messi extends Inter Miami contract
23 Oct 2025-21:48
Bouanga’s late strike lifts LAFC to fifth straight victory
06 Oct 2025-09:08
Bouanga’s hat trick lifts LAFC over Real Salt Lake, ties Messi in scoring race
22 Sep 2025-09:14
Son Heung-min nets first MLS hat trick as LAFC defeat Real Salt Lake
18 Sep 2025-09:22
Messi, Alba suspended after missing MLS all-star game, leaving Inter Miami furious
26 Jul 2025-13:40
