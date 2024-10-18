Messi receives MARCA award for most collective titles

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, Lionel Messi was honored with an award from MARCA, recognizing him as the player with the most collective titles in history.

The award highlight Messi's incredible achievements but also celebrates his recent triumphs with Inter Miami, where he has secured several titles, including the MLS Supporters Shield title just a few weeks ago, News.Az reports, citing Marca. The event was kicked off with a red carpet entrance, where various VIPs made their grand arrival to this once in a lifetime event. Among the renowned guests present were Inter Miami members, Jorge Mas and Xavier Asensi. Former NBA player, and Mavericks star, Salah Mejri, was also in attendance. Mejri played for Real Madrid in the Euroleague, before stints with the Dallas Mavericks.Jorge Mas made his entrance to the event through the coveted red carpet, where he took the time to speak about the event, and Messi's stint in Miami so far. Mas's club is gearing up for their playoff debut, the owner spoke about Messi's impact saying 'We hope he keep scoring goals, and that we get the win here Saturday to get the points record and celebrate the Supporters Shield at our home. Hopefully this gives us momentum to go and try to win MLS Cup which is our next goal.'The Argentine astro adds yet another recognition to his distinguished cabinet. Now the Inter Miami star will start his journey to try to take Inter Miami to its' first MLS Cup title, where he will look to add yet another title.

