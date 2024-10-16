Meta faces lawsuits over teen mental health harm from Facebook and Instagram

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is facing lawsuits from several U.S. states over accusations that its platforms contribute to mental health problems among teenagers due to their addictive nature, News.Az reports.

According to Reuters, a U.S. District Judge in Oakland, Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, ruled that these cases can proceed.The lawsuits, filed last year by over 30 states, including California, New York, and Florida, allege that Meta’s platforms are responsible for harming the mental well-being of teenagers. While the judge did limit some claims, agreeing with Meta that Section 230 of federal law offers partial protection, most of the case will move forward. The states argue that Meta made misleading statements about the safety of its platforms.The ruling also affects similar claims against TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat, although these companies are not defendants in the state lawsuits.This decision opens the door for further evidence gathering and potentially a trial. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said, "Meta must be held accountable for the real harm it has caused children across the country."Meta expressed disagreement with the decision, noting that it has developed tools to help parents and teens manage their social media use. A Google spokesperson called the accusations against YouTube "completely false," emphasizing the

