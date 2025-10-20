Meta introduces AI photo editing for Facebook users

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has launched a new AI-powered photo editing tool for users in the US and Canada. The opt-in feature, rolled out on Friday, offers fun suggestions for editing photos and videos on users’ camera rolls, which can then be shared on the platform.

According to Meta, all suggestions are private to each user, and users maintain full control over what they share, when they share it, and who can view it. The AI can generate edits such as collages, themed edits for events like birthdays or trips, recaps, and AI restyling—all appearing automatically in stories and feeds, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Importantly, the feature only accesses media from the camera roll if users grant permission, and it can be disabled at any time via Facebook camera roll settings.

Meta plans to expand the feature to more countries in the coming months. Earlier this year, the company introduced AI-based image creation in feeds, stories, comments, and messages across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. In August, Meta also launched an AI-powered voice translation feature on Facebook and Instagram, currently supporting English-Spanish translations, with more languages to follow.

