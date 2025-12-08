Meta to give EU users new ad control options

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meta has agreed to offer Facebook and Instagram users in the European Union a clear choice over how their personal data is used for advertising, the European Commission said on Monday. The move brings the company in line with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

According to the Commission, EU users will be able to choose between sharing their full data for fully personalised ads, or sharing less data for a version with limited ad personalisation. Meta will begin presenting these options across the EU in January, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The announcement follows months of scrutiny. In June, the Commission warned Meta that it could face daily fines for failing to sufficiently adjust its controversial pay-or-consent model. The company was also fined €200 million earlier this year for breaching DMA rules between November 2023 and November 2024.

Meta’s compliance marks another step in the EU’s tougher approach to Big Tech, as regulators push for more user control and stricter oversight of digital platforms.

News.Az