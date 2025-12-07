ECOWAS has not ruled out the use of force in Benin to protect civil order

ECOWAS has not ruled out the use of force in Benin to protect civil order

+ ↺ − 16 px

The regional force of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will be used if necessary to maintain constitutional order in Benin, where a group of military forces attempted to seize power on Sunday.

This was stated in a statement by the ECOWAS Commission, published on the community portal, News.Az reports.

"ECOWAS strongly condemns the military's unconstitutional attempt to seize power in Benin," West Africa's largest organization emphasized. "ECOWAS will support the government and people of Benin by any means necessary, including the deployment of a regional rapid reaction force to defend the constitution and territorial integrity of Benin."

Early Sunday morning, a group of military forces announced on national television that they had seized power in Benin and removed President Patrice Talon from office. However, loyal National Guard units suppressed the attempted coup, and some of the rebels were arrested. The government declared that it had full control of the situation in the country.

News.Az