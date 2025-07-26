Meta to suspend political and social issue ads in EU ahead of new transparency law

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced it will halt all political, electoral, and social issue advertising across its platforms in the European Union starting October 2025.

This move comes as the company grapples with the EU’s new Transparency and Targeting of Political Advertising (TTPA) regulation, which aims to curb disinformation and foreign interference in elections, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The TTPA law, set to take effect on October 10, requires Big Tech firms to clearly disclose who paid for political ads, the amount spent, and the specific elections targeted. Non-compliance could lead to fines as high as 6% of annual global revenue.

Meta’s decision follows a similar move by Alphabet, Google’s parent company, which suspended political ads in the EU last November.

In a blog post, Meta described the suspension as a “difficult decision,” citing legal uncertainties and operational challenges posed by the new rules. The company also warned that the ban could harm Europeans by limiting personalized advertising, which it argues is vital for campaigns informing voters on key social issues.

“Regulations like the TTPA significantly undermine our ability to offer these services, impacting both advertisers’ outreach and voters’ access to comprehensive information,” Meta stated.

The tech giant’s suspension highlights the growing tension between digital platforms and regulators seeking greater transparency in political advertising.

