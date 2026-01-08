Yandex metrika counter

Metal stocks tumble 3.5%; HZL, Hindustan Copper lead fall

  • Economics
  • Share
Metal stocks tumble 3.5%; HZL, Hindustan Copper lead fall
Photo: The Economic Times

Metal stocks fell sharply on Thursday, January 8, with the NIFTY METAL index dropping 3.46% to 11,124.70. All 15 constituents traded in the red, led by Hindustan Zinc (down 5.75%) and Hindustan Copper (down 4.47%).

The slide comes amid profit-booking in recently strong performers. Hindustan Copper has gained 93% in the past six months, Hindustan Zinc 37%, Vedanta 32%, and NALCO 78%. Steel stocks like Tata Steel, SAIL, and JSW Steel also posted strong gains over the same period, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Commodity trends added pressure: Copper prices have surged due to supply challenges in Chile and Indonesia, while silver rose nearly 161% in 2025, supported by industrial demand and supply concerns.

Sector outlook: Experts say resilient domestic steel demand and the global clean energy transition support metals long-term. However, the sector remains cyclical, sensitive to China, trade policies, and commodity cycles.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      