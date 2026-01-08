Metal stocks tumble 3.5%; HZL, Hindustan Copper lead fall

+ ↺ − 16 px

Metal stocks fell sharply on Thursday, January 8, with the NIFTY METAL index dropping 3.46% to 11,124.70. All 15 constituents traded in the red, led by Hindustan Zinc (down 5.75%) and Hindustan Copper (down 4.47%).

The slide comes amid profit-booking in recently strong performers. Hindustan Copper has gained 93% in the past six months, Hindustan Zinc 37%, Vedanta 32%, and NALCO 78%. Steel stocks like Tata Steel, SAIL, and JSW Steel also posted strong gains over the same period, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Commodity trends added pressure: Copper prices have surged due to supply challenges in Chile and Indonesia, while silver rose nearly 161% in 2025, supported by industrial demand and supply concerns.

Sector outlook: Experts say resilient domestic steel demand and the global clean energy transition support metals long-term. However, the sector remains cyclical, sensitive to China, trade policies, and commodity cycles.

News.Az