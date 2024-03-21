Metsamor nuclear power plant poses huge nuclear threat to the region – OPEN LETTER

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s civil society have addressed an open letter to the leadership of the Nuclear Energy Summit, News.Az reports.

The letter reads:

“We, representatives of Azerbaijan's civil society and scientists, are appealing to the co-chairs of the Brussels Nuclear Energy Summit - the Prime Minister of Belgium, Mr. Alexander De Croo, and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi - asking them to urge the Armenian government to immediately cease the operation of the country’s Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant, which is in an emergency condition, has significantly exceeded its intended service life, and poses a global threat.

The Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant, built in a 9.5-point seismic zone in 1976, operates using outdated technology and is designed to withstand an earthquake of 8 points in magnitude, poses a huge nuclear threat to Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Armenia and the region as a whole. The irresponsible conduct of the Armenian authorities regarding this nuclear power plant and the circulation of false reports about its operation are intended to mislead the world community and lead the region towards another Chernobyl and Fukushima disasters. This risk is increasing with each passing day. Instead of decommissioning the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant and following the rules and procedures expected by the international community, the Armenian authorities are trying to artificially extend its service life every time.

Liquid waste from the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant is ultimately discharged into the Araz, a trans-boundary river. The plant is located in a water-scarce area, drawing water from deep wells to cool its aging reactor. During earthquakes, it is possible to change the level of underground water and the direction of flows, which is a clear evidence of the unreliability of the cooling system.

The illegal trade of some nuclear materials originating from Metsamor is also of great concern. There are more than 200 radioactive sources in the territory of Armenia. These sources include various types of isotopes. There have also been cases of smuggling of radioactive isotopes in Armenia. This increases the possibility of using radionuclides for terrorist purposes.

The fact that the landfills where Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant waste is disposed are already full and the creation of a new nuclear waste landfill show that there are serious problems with the disposal of this waste.

We call on the International Atomic Energy Agency and other relevant international organizations to closely cooperate with the Republic of Azerbaijan as the worst affected country in this regard.

The Armenian authorities, which pay no heed to the nuclear safety of their own people and the peoples living in other regional states, can be forced to stop the operation of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant only with a joint global effort. The Nuclear Energy Summit, which defines as its main direction the achievement of the goals arising from COP28, acts as a convenient platform in this regard. This is the expectation of the Azerbaijani community, which will host COP29.

Signatories:

Fagan Aliyev - International Eco-Energy Academy

Islam Mustafayev – “Ruzgar” Ecological Public Union

Sabit Bagirov - Entrepreneurship Development Foundation

Mirhasan Hasanov – “Union of Chernobyl Disabled People” Public Union

Eyvaz Asgarov – “Chernobyl Disabled People of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic” Public Union

Firuza Sultanzada – “EkoSfera” Social Ecological Center

Gulshan Akhundova – “Women, Development, Future” Public Union

Parvana Valiyeva – “Service to Health” Public Union

Muslim Gurbanov – “Ecoil" Scientific Ecological Public Union

Rovshan Abbasov – “Towards a Healthy Life” Ecological Public Union

Zurab Israfilov – “Azerbaijan Nature Protection Society” Public Union

Maryam Majidova - Youth Gender Equality Center “Gender Hub” Public Union

Zaur Ibrahimli – “Prioritet” Social Economic Research Center Public Union

Umud Mirzayev - International Eurasian Press Foundation

Israyil Iskandarov – “Umid” Social Development Support Public Union

Ramil Iskandarli - Legal Analysis and Research Public Union

Gunel Safarova – “Vatandash” Research and Development Public Union

Khalid Kazimov - Regional Human Rights and Media Center Public Union

Ahmad Abbasbayli – “Center for Community Development” Public Union

Elchin Mukhtarli – “Service to Health” Public Union

Amin Mammadov - Public Union “Experts in the Field of Water Use”

Elman Jafarli – “Green World” Environmental Awareness Public Union

Gorkhmaz Ibrahimli - Biosphere Public Union

Gamza Yusubova - Environmental Awareness and Monitoring Public Union

Rahila Mehtiyeva – “Socioeconomic and Ecological Development” Public Union

Irada Hasanova – “Sema va Eko” Social Economic Development Public Union

Tukazban Aghababayeva - Eco Hub Support for Ecological Initiatives

Sevil Isayeva – “Ekolex” Ecological Legal Center Public Union

Rustam Malikov – “Ana Kur” Public Association for Helping to Study Environmental Problems

Azizagha Hunbataliyev - Environmental Protection Public Union

Yazgul Abdiyeva – “Health Protection” Public Union

Ayyub Karimli - Economic and Social Research Public Union

Tavakkul Iskandarov – “Biological Diversity Center” Public Union

Jasarat Huseynzada – “Support for Information and Social Initiatives” Public Union

