Mexican pianist performs in Gabala

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexican pianist Jesús Lepe Rico has performed on the scene of the Gabala Cultural Center. Some works by famous composers such as Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, as wel

Mexican pianist Jesús Lepe Rico has performed on the scene of the Gabala Cultural Center. Some works by famous composers such as Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, as well as important Mexican composers of international stature such as Ricardo Castro and Belisario de Jesús García de la Garza were played. The public warmly welcomed maestro.

The pianist Lepe Rico, in turn, conveyed his gratitude for visiting the beautiful city of Gabala for the first time and having the opportunity to share his art with the Azerbaijani public.

Ambassador of Mexico in Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini, also attended the event. In his speech, the Diplomat stressed that this is not Gabala's first contact with Mexican culture. He referred to the traveling exhibition of the Mexican artist Margarita Morales and the participation of Mexico in the Festival of Marmalades, as part of the cultural program of the Embassy held in the city of Gabala.

"The concert presented by the maestro Lepe is a symbol of bringing the two nations closer to each other and strengthening of cultural ties" said Ambassador Labardini.

The next concert by maestro Lepe will take place on September 11 in the city of Sumgayit.

News.Az

News.Az