Mexican president calls for national unity against U.S. tariffs

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday urged Mexicans, including those in the United States, to unite against the Trump administration's 25-percent tariffs on the country's exports, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"I call on all Mexicans to stand together. This is a time to defend our sovereignty," Sheinbaum said from the National Palace, calling the move unilateral and a breach of the existing trade agreement.

She said that Mexico will respond with tariff and non-tariff measures, to be detailed in a public assembly in the Zocalo square in central Mexico City on Sunday. She rejected a trade war, emphasizing the need for economic integration to strengthen North America's competitiveness.

Sheinbaum also urged Mexicans in the United States to pressure lawmakers against the tariffs, warning of economic harm. She stressed the importance of diplomatic dialogue to protect Mexicans in the United States, who are vital to both economies.

"We will overcome this because our greatest strength is our people," she said.

