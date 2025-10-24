Mexico deports alleged drug trafficker Zhi Dong to U.S. to face charges

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexican authorities have deported Chinese national Zhi Dong to the United States to face alleged drug trafficking charges tied to powerful Mexican cartels, officials confirmed on October 23.

Dong, who was previously sent to Mexico from Cuba, is accused of exporting, transporting, and distributing various drugs, including fentanyl, in collaboration with organized crime groups, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A Mexican federal judge had initially placed Dong under house arrest, from which he escaped. He was later detained in Cuba in July along with two associates, according to Mexican Secretary of Security Omar Garcia Harfuch.

“Today he was handed over to the United States authorities,” Harfuch said in a post on X, confirming the extradition.

News.Az