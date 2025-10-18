Death toll rises to 72 in Mexico after severe floods

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexican authorities reported 72 deaths and 48 missing persons following devastating floods that hit eastern and central regions last week. Veracruz was the hardest hit, with 32 fatalities and multiple communities still in ruins, followed by Hidalgo (21), Puebla (18), and Querétaro (1).

Located along the Gulf of Mexico, Veracruz faces high risk of natural disasters. According to Gov. Rocío Nahle, three municipalities and 37 communities in the state remain cut off.

Fifty temporary shelters have been set up in the northern part of the state, currently housing 4,768 people. Authorities have also distributed 58,288 aid packages to affected communities.

But the state of Hidalgo has the highest number of isolated communities, with 77 still inaccessible. There were 288 communities without communication as of Monday; authorities have since reconnected with 161.

Across the five affected states, over 375 heavy machinery units and approximately 4,500 workers have been deployed, in addition to military and navy personnel. In total, nearly 9,000 personnel are involved in emergency and reconstruction efforts, supported by nearly 1,000 machines.

President Claudia Sheinbaum is expected to visit the affected areas this weekend, with the exception of San Luis Potosí and Querétaro, which she said are no longer in a state of emergency.

