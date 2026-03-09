Mexico’s embassy in Iran moves operations to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexico's embassy in Iran will now carry out its operations from Baku moving forward, according to the country's Ambassador to Iran Guillermo Alejandro Puente Ordorica, who was evacuated to Azerbaijan.

In his statement to reporters, the ambassador noted that Azerbaijan is a friendly country for Mexico, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"My government has instructed me to establish our embassy here with the support of the Azerbaijani government and Mexico's embassy in Azerbaijan. That is why my team and I are here. As can be seen, the situation in Iran is complex, and this is one of the reasons for our coming here," he stressed.

"Azerbaijan is a very friendly country. Very good bilateral relations exist between Mexico and Azerbaijan. I actually come to Azerbaijan quite often. During my years in the position of ambassador to Iran, I have also come here several times. However, this time, as I said, I have come to work in Baku with my team, to support the Mexican community in Iran. We hope that this situation we are currently observing will soon find a peaceful resolution," said teh Ambassador.

