MFA: Azerbaijan to continue independent and multilateral foreign policy based on national interests in upcoming year

"Consistent activities have been carried out to strengthen Diaspora's activity."

The statement came from spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev.

According to him, Azerbaijan worked to enhance coordination between diplomatic missions and diaspora organizations, and organization of our diaspora.

According to him, this year Peru and Costa-Rica opened embassies in Azerbaijan. 64 foreign embassies, representatives of 12 international organizations and 4 General Consulates function in Azerbaijan. Honorary Consuls of Azerbaijan were appointed to Austria, Sudan and Djibouti and Ethiopia’s Honorary Consul was appointed to Azerbaijan.

"Active cooperation with international media, research centers and non-governmental organizations was carried out to convey the foreign and domestic policy of Azerbaijan, the realities of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to the international community," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"Articles and interviews in the international media were consistently published. An active and interactive “digital diplomacy” policy has been implemented through the social network profiles of MFA," he noted.

The spokesman said that disclosing the disinformation materials against Azerbaijan published in some biased international media and publication of materials reflecting our position by using the right of reply were provided.

"Within the framework of cooperation with the world's leading print and television outlets, programs on the history, culture, art, cuisine and tourism potential of Azerbaijan have been prepared in conjunction with other governmental agencies.

"In close cooperation with local media, it was provided that the issues related to the foreign policy of our country were delivered to the wider public and relevant inquiries were responded in an operative manner.

"Visit of the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan to the Cocuq Marcanlı village of Jabrail and Shikharkh village of Tartar district was organized with the aim to familiarize with the situation in the contact line and measures taken by the government of Azerbaijan to improve the living conditions of local civilian population, including IDPs," the spokesman said.

According to him, the visits of military attachés and representatives of foreign media operating in our country to contact line were also organized. The visit of the diplomatic corps to the Sheki and Gax regions was organized with the aim to familiarize them with the socioeconomic development and tourism opportunities of the regions of our country.

"Remarkable days for our country, namely 28 May Republic Day, Remembrance Day of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Black January, Khojaly Genocide and other days were held by our diplomatic missions throughout the year.

"In accordance with the duties and tasks set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, independent and multilateral foreign policy based on the national interests of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be continued in the upcoming year as well," the spokesman concluded.

News.Az